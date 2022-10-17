Namibia and Netherlands face off against each other in T20 World Cup 2022 Group A clash. The NAM vs NED encounter will be played on October 18, 2022 (Tuesday) at 09:30 AM IST as both teams aim to build on their winning start. Ahead of the game, we bring you NAM vs NED T20I Head to head, likely playing XI and other details you need to know. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 First Round Points Table Live Updated: Netherlands Second in Group A, Namibia on Top.

Both teams will be pleased by the start they made to their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign and will look to continue that. Namibia shocked many as they got the better of defending Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the Netherlands edged a tough low-scoring encounter against the UAE. A win will see the team almost secure their place in the Super 12.

NAM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India and will telecast the games live. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the game on TV while Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming on online platform.

NAM vs NED Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

Namibia and Netherlands have faced each other just twice in T20Is. Both teams have a similar head-to-head record with one win a piece in their fixtures so far. ICC T20 World Cup 2022: History and Past Winners List of the World T20 Cricket Tournament Ahead of the Upcoming Edition in Australia.

NAM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players David Wiese (NAM) Gerhard Erasmus (NAM) Max O'Dowd (NED) Scott Edwards (NED)

NAM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

NAM Likely Playing 11: Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Stephan Baard, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Jan Frylink, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green (W), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

NED Indies Likely Playing 11: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackerman, Tim Cooper, Scott Edwards (C, W), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klassen, Paul van Meekeren

