Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: After demolishing West Indies by spin in the first Test Pakistan will be looking to seal the series in the second and final Test. The home side won the first Test by 127 runs after spinners took all the 20 West Indies wickets. Meanwhile, for PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs West Indies Match in Multan.

The pitch in the second Test is expected to assist spinners once again and that means Windies will face yet another uphill task. In the first Test, West Indies failed to go past even 150-run in both the innings as Pakistan spin trio of Sajid Khan, Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed made life difficult for the visiting batters. Alick Athanaze’s 55 was the highest score for West Indies in the Test. PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025, Multan Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs West Indies Match at Multan Cricket Stadium.

When is Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team 2nd Test 2025 takes place at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 will begin at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 25.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 1?

As per the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), there will be no PAK vs WI live telecast in India available. However, fans in India can watch PAK vs WI via live streaming. For the Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 Test series viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 1?

Despite the absence of PAK vs WI live telecast in India fans can still watch the match live. In a piece of good news for fans, PAK vs WI live streaming online is available on the FanCode mobile app and website as they acquired the broadcast rights of the series. Do note, that PAK vs WI free live streaming online is not available in India. Fans will have to buy a match pass to watch PAK vs WI live streaming online.

