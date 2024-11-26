Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan in a rain-curtailed game to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. In a chase of paltry 206, Pakistan were left reeling at 60/6 in 21 overs. With a minimum of 20 overs being bowled in the second innings, the result was possible and Pakistan were behind as per DLS Method, so Zimbabwe were adjudged as winners by 80 runs. Meanwhile, for PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2024 live streaming online and TV telecast you can scroll down. Pakistan Name Playing XI For PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2024, Tayyab Tahir and Abrar Ahmed Handed Debuts.

Richard Ngarava was the top scorer for Zimbabwe with 48 runs followed by Sikandar Raza’s 39. For Pakistan, debutant Faisal Akram and Salman Ali Agha picked three wickets each. In response, the visitors kept losing wickets, six of them, before rain halted play. Blessing Muzarabani, Sean Williams and Raza picked two wickets each to help their side to victory. Meanwhile, Pakistan have named their playing XI for the 2nd ODI. Tayyab Tahir and Abrar Ahmed are set to make their ODI debuts as visitors have left out Haseebullah Khan and Muhammad Hasnain.

When is PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the second of the three-match ODI series on Sunday, November 26. The PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2024 is set to be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and it starts at 01:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2024 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2024 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. As a result, fans in India will not be able to watch the PAK vs ZIM live telecast on any TV channel in India. For the PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2024 online viewing option, read below. PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2024, Bulawayo Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Match at Queens Sports Club.

How to Watch PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2024 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the PAK vs ZIM ODI Series 2024. Fans in India looking for an online viewing option can watch the PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2024 live streaming on the FanCode app and website but would need to purchase a match pass for the same.

