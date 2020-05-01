Sachin Tendulkar Posts Maharashtra Day 2020 Wish in Marathi, Tweets Photo of Himself Wearing Pheta

Sachin Tendulkar wearing Pheta (Photo Credits: @sachin_rt/Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and wished his followers on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. The Maharastra Day 2020 is being observed on May 01. The legendary cricketer tweeted in Marathi and posted a picture of himself donning Pheta, a traditional turban worn in Maharashtra. May 01 apart from being observed as Labour Day all over the world is celebrated as Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day in respective states as well. In 1960, on May 01, the two states of Maharashtra and Gujarat were formed after the Sanyukta Maharashtra movement. Irrfan Khan Dies at 53: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Others from Cricket Fraternity Offer Condolences.

“Apalya sarvanna Maharashtra dinanimitta hardika subhecche! Jai Maharashtra!,” wrote Tendulkar in the Marathi language, which in English translates to “Happy Maharashtra Day to all of you! Long live Maharashtra!” Tendulkar’s post, as usual, saw an instant reaction from fans. Sachin Tendulkar Names Kapil Dev, Imran Khan Among His Favourite All-Rounders.

Here’s Tendulkar’s Tweet in Marathi

Tendulkar, who needs no introduction, is one of those legends of Indian cricket hailing from the state of Maharastra. The 47-year-old, who recently celebrated his birthday, was born in Dadar, Mumbai and belongs to a Maharashtrian family. His love for his homeland is well-known as in 2017 he adopted Donja village in Osmanabad district of Marathwada under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY).