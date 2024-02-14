SL vs AFG Live Streaming Online: After the fighting performance in the first One-Day International (ODI), Afghanistan were pretty ordinary in the second ODI and lost the game by 155 runs. The visitors will be looking for a consolation win in the last game of the ODI series in which they are trailing by 2-0. Both sides could test their bench strength for this dead rubber. Meanwhile, for SL vs AFG live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down. Afghanistan Squad for T20Is Against Sri Lanka Announced: Ibrahim Zadran to Lead in Absence of Rashid Khan.

In both the ODIs, Afghanistan bowlers conceded over 300 runs and that is something the visitors will be keen to change in this fixture. For home side, top order has been in good form and have contributed to big totals. Following Pathum Nissanka's double century in the first ODI, Charith Asalanka scored unbeaten 97 in the second game.

When is Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in the third and last match of the three-game T20I series on Wednesday, February 14. The SL vs AFG 2nd ODI 2024 will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Balagolla, Sri Lanka and has a scheduled start time of 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI 2024 Match?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI 2024 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Fans in India can watch the match live on Sony Sports Ten 5 channel in English commentary.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI 2024 Match?

The live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI 2024 will be available online as well and fans can watch the live stream of SL vs AFG on SonyLiv app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide the live streaming. Expect the visitors to bounce back in this contest and make it 2-1 in the series.

