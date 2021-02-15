Team India dominated England in all departments in the second Test after losing the opening game by 227 runs. After posting 329 while batting first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the home team bundled the home team out for 134 runs – gaining a substantial 195-run first-innings lead. Although Indian skipper Virat Kohli bagged a duck in the first innings, he was précised with his on-field decision-making while fielding. He rotated his bowlers brilliantly as England batsmen struggled throughout in the second innings. Suryakumar Yadav was among many to laud Kohli's captaincy, but his tweet didn't get netizens' best responses. India vs England Score Updates 2nd Test 2021, Day 3.

"Beautiful captaincy. Not giving runs also and picking wickets too. #INDvsENG," the Mumbai Indians batsman tweeted. The comment section of the post got flooded in no time with social media user taking a dig at the talented cricketer. For the unversed, Yadav and Kohli got engaged in a death-scare contest during a Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The MI batsman scored an unbeaten 79 off 43 balls in that encounter to take his side to a five-wicket triumph.

After that game, Yadav had also liked a controversial tweet trolling Kohli for which he faced a lot of backlash from the fans. Hence, netizens were quick to recall the showdown between the two cricketers and suspected that the MI dasher is trying to sort things out with the Indian skipper. Have a look!

Suryakumar Yadav Praises Kohli!!

Beautiful captaincy. Not giving runs also and picking wickets too. #INDvsENG — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) February 14, 2021

Fans Taking Dig!!

Trying all tactics for t20 national team against England Respect 💯💯💯💯 — Krish (@Krishkhandal0) February 14, 2021

More Trolling!!

Poor you Surya! Why praise Kohli unnecessarily when the pitch is doing the trick - he won't give you a chance for doing all this chamcha business! Be your normal self 🤣🤣 — Vijay Mohankumar (@VijiMohankumar) February 14, 2021

Not Genuine??

@imVkohli ke fans ko lag ra hai ye sach me tareef kar ra hai 🤣🤣🤣 — Vinay Moond (@moondvinay) February 14, 2021

Memes In Action!!

Hilarious!!

Another One!!

Meanwhile, India's victory in the on-going game seems a mere formality. Batting in the third innings, the home team have extended their lead over 380 runs, and they still have four wickets in hand. Hence, England will have to chase a daunting target to win this game. However, this result is highly unlikely with the Chennai track deteriorating with time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2021 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).