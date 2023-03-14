Match number 13 of the ongoing Women's Premier League will be played between UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) on March 15 (Wednesday) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The starting time of the clash will be 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. This will be the second meeting of the two teams in this league, the previous one being won by UP Warriorz. UPW-W vs RCB-W, Dream11 Team Prediction WPL 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Women’s Premier League Inaugural Season Match 13.

UP Warriorz are coming off a close loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous league match. The Alyssa Healy-led side have managed to retain the third spot in the league stage with two wins out of four. The team is pretty in the race of making it into the top three of the inaugural edition with four games left to be played. Skipper Healy has single-handedly steered the top-order batting. Whereas, Tahlia Mcgrath in the middle, has provided the necessary cushion to the batting in previous encounters. In the match against MI, Alyssa Healy and Tahlia Mcgrath's half-centuries got the team to a decent total of 159 runs. The reputed Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma also failed to contribute with the ball in the previous match. Despite having world-class bowlers like Shabnim Ismail and Sophie Ecclestone in the bowling line-up, the UP Warriorz failed to defend against Mumbai Indians. However, UP Warriorz are capable enough to get back to winning ways sooner and will be eager to add couple more points to their name.

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have developed a serious consistency in losing the matches. The team have five defeats to their name, with a recent one against Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets. The sole burden holder in batting, Elysse Perry, smashed a half-century against DC but in vain. Though the team is still in the hunt for knockouts, the chances are equally slim from here onwards for the Smriti Mandhana-led side. A loss in the next match will drop their chances to zero, officially leading to RCB's elimination from the competition's inaugural edition. Bulls-Eye! Watch Harleen Deol's Direct Hit From the Deep That Ran Out Humaira Kazi During MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Match (See Video).

UPW-W vs RCB-W Head-to-Head Record in T20

The two teams have faced each other once so far. UP Warriorz dominate the head-to-head record with a win from their previous clash in the ongoing tournament.

UPW-W vs RCB-W Match 13 TATA WPL 2023 Key Players

Key Players Alyssa Healy (UPW-W) Tahlia Mcgrath (UPW-W) Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W) Elysse Perry (RCB-W) Megan Schutt (RCB-W)

UPW-W vs RCB-W Match 13 TATA WPL 2023 Mini Battles

Alyssa Healy against Megan Schutt and Elysse Perry vs Shabnim Ismail will be key battles to look forward to.

UPW-W vs RCB-W Match 13 WPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The UPW-W vs RCB-W match 13 TATA WPL 2023 will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on March 15. The match will commence at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. Mumbai Indians Qualify for WPL 2023 Playoffs, Become First Team to Do So After 55-Run Win Over Gujarat Giants.

UPW-W vs RCB-W Match 13 TATA WPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 Network channels to catch the live telecast of UPW-W vs RCB-W match number 12 TATA WPL 2023 in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the live streaming of UPW-W vs RCB-W match number 13 of WPL 2023 in India.

UPW-W vs RCB-W Match 13 TATA WPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

UPW-W Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c &wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

RCB-W Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Dane van Niekerk/Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2023 11:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).