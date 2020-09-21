Virat Kohli fans were left upset after the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper failed to make most of a good start and was out for 14 against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the SRH vs RCB match in IPL 2020. Kohli came to bat with SRH sitting comfortably on 90/1 at the end of 11 overs. The Team India and RCB skipper looked in great touch throughout his stay at the crease but failed to find a boundary and eventually departed for 14 runs off 13 deliveries. Netizens immediately took to twitter to troll Kohli with funny memes, jokes and GIFs for getting out for a cheap score. SRH vs RCB Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Kohli entered the crease after debutant Devdutt Padikkal departed having provided RCB with a perfect start to their innings with a 90-run opening partnership with Aaron Finch. The 31-year-old was immediately off the mark with a lovely drive through mid-off for a double run. With nine overs still remaining in the game and with AB de Villiers at the other end, RCB were looking to go big towards the end and score a big total. Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Batting Together: Fans Cherish Seeing the Duo in Action After a Long Gap During SRH vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2020 Match.

But Kohli couldn’t find a single boundary in his 14-ball stay at the crease and departed after failing to clear the boundary in the 16th over. Kohli slogged a T Natarajan delivery straight to Rashid Khan at long-on and was out. Fans trolled the RCB captain with funny memes and jokes on social media. Take a look at some reactions.

Virat Kohli After Scoring 14 Runs

*Fans happy that they will see ABD and Kohli play after a long time* Kohli after scoring 14 runs:#RCBVsSRH pic.twitter.com/HhwtAj8m4r — Monish Hardasani (@Being__bing) September 21, 2020

Virat Kohli Fans After His Dismissal

Fans Watching Virat Kohli Batting

Virat Kohli Fans After He Gets Out

Ridiculous Batting...

What RCB Fans Wanted vs What They Got

Kohli RCB fans Kohli RCB fans wanted got pic.twitter.com/cW61pawoIY — Rishabh (alt) (@_ag_rishabh_) September 21, 2020

Virat Kohli Fans Be Like...

Kohli fans be like 🤣#RCBVsSRH pic.twitter.com/15bDU5Xgg6 — Delhi Se Hoon BC (@delhichatter) September 21, 2020

Meanwhile, RCB were asked to bat first after Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and opted to field. Debutant Devdutt Padikkal started in a breathtaking manner and smashed his maiden IPL half-century in 36 deliveries. Padikkal stitched a 90-run opening stand with Finch, who scored 29 off 27 balls, and gave RCB a perfect start.

