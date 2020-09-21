Virat Kohli fans were left upset after the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper failed to make most of a good start and was out for 14 against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the SRH vs RCB match in IPL 2020. Kohli came to bat with SRH sitting comfortably on 90/1 at the end of 11 overs. The Team India and RCB skipper looked in great touch throughout his stay at the crease but failed to find a boundary and eventually departed for 14 runs off 13 deliveries. Netizens immediately took to twitter to troll Kohli with funny memes, jokes and GIFs for getting out for a cheap score. SRH vs RCB Live Score Updates IPL 2020.
Kohli entered the crease after debutant Devdutt Padikkal departed having provided RCB with a perfect start to their innings with a 90-run opening partnership with Aaron Finch. The 31-year-old was immediately off the mark with a lovely drive through mid-off for a double run. With nine overs still remaining in the game and with AB de Villiers at the other end, RCB were looking to go big towards the end and score a big total. Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Batting Together: Fans Cherish Seeing the Duo in Action After a Long Gap During SRH vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2020 Match.
But Kohli couldn’t find a single boundary in his 14-ball stay at the crease and departed after failing to clear the boundary in the 16th over. Kohli slogged a T Natarajan delivery straight to Rashid Khan at long-on and was out. Fans trolled the RCB captain with funny memes and jokes on social media. Take a look at some reactions.
Meanwhile, RCB were asked to bat first after Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and opted to field. Debutant Devdutt Padikkal started in a breathtaking manner and smashed his maiden IPL half-century in 36 deliveries. Padikkal stitched a 90-run opening stand with Finch, who scored 29 off 27 balls, and gave RCB a perfect start.
