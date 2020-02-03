Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Dazzle in This Latest Instagram Post After India’s Clean Sweep Against New Zealand in T20I Series

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul (Photo Credits: KL Rahul/Instagram)

Both Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were instrumental in India’s whitewash win over New Zealand. India defeated New Zealand 5-0 to win their first T20I series in New Zealand. While Kohli led his troops well, Rahul shined not just with the bat but with wicket-keeping gloves as well. The right-handed batsman was named as Man of the Series for his 224 runs in five matches, which included two half-centuries. KL Rahul Becomes Highest Run-Scorer in Bilateral T20I Series, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ T20I Series 2020.

Rahul in injured Shikhar Dhawan’s absence opened the innings and returned with a score of 56, 57*, 27, 39 and 45 to become India’s highest run-scorer in a bilateral T20I series. Rahul also captained the side after stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma was injured while batting in the fifth T20I.

Kohli, on the other hand, featured in four matches and scored 45, 11, 38 and 11 respectively. However, the Indian captain manoeuvred his players well to help India win the series. KL Rahul After Winning Man of the Series Against New Zealand, Says 'He is Not Thinking About T20 World Cup at the Moment.'

Captain Kohli and 'all-rounder' Rahul

View this post on Instagram Blessed ✨✨ A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Feb 2, 2020 at 7:07pm PST

Rahul has been performing wicketkeeping duties after Rishabh Pant suffered a concussion while batting in Mumbai against Australia. Rahul, since then, kept wickets in two ODIs against Australia and now in five T20Is against Kiwis.

After having won the five-match T20I series 5-0, India will now look to extend their domination over Blackcaps in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The two teams will face-off in the three-match ODIs, starting from February 05. After the ODIs, India will also play two Test matches against New Zealand.