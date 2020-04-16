Wasim Akram ‘Best I Faced’, Says Former Australian Cricketer Darren Lehmann After Sharing Video of Him Clobbering Pakistani Pacer for Six

Darren Lehman and Wasim Akram (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Darren Lehmann, former Australian cricketer and national head coach, recalled one of his duels with Pakistan's pace legend Wasim Akram. Sharing an old video of his duel with Akram, Lehmann revealed that Akram was the best fast bowler he faced in his career and was just lucky that on that particular day he managed to hit the Pakistani pacer for a huge six. Lehmann was referring to Australia vs Pakistan ODI match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1996 when he hit a half-century. Lehmann, who was a lower-order batsman and handy spinner, hit Akram for a six over mid-wicket which certainly did not please the then Pakistani captain and he replied back with a vicious bouncer and hurls of abuses aimed at the left-hander.

Lehmann, however, had the better of Akram that day and even completed his half-century in the same over by Akram. The video starts with Lehmann smashing Akram for a six and then the fast bowler replies back with a bouncer which is ducked by Lehmann.

When Darren Lehmann Clobbered Wasim Akram for Six

Classic 90's cricket war.... Wasim Akram vs Darren Lehmann.... A rocket six off the great fast bowler.....followed by a bouncer and some cuss words... Bonus all time classic commentary line... "Sticks and stones may break my bones...but the six went over the fence champ...." pic.twitter.com/K6JYnjoO4l — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) April 16, 2020

It doesn't, however, end there and both the players are involved in a verbal argument with Akram seen hurling some words at the Australian. "Got lucky that day, he was the best I faced," Lehmann, who coached Australia to the 2015 Cricket World Cup final, wrote in his Tweet.

Darren Lehmann Calls Wasim Akram Best Bowler He Faced

Got lucky that day , he was the best I faced 😂😂👍👍 https://t.co/yxD8vli5k3 — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) April 16, 2020

Lehmann and Akram have faced each other multiple times during their playing careers. It was Lehmann, who hit the winning runs in the 1999 Cricket World Cup final against Akram’s Pakistan. Akram’s side were completely outplayed in the game and Australia lifted what eventually turned out to be the first of their three successive World Cup titles.