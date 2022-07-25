The 2022 Commonwealth Games will held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 08. It is going to be India's 18th appearance at the CWG. Till now India has bagged an astonishing amount of medals at the quadrennial showpiece with a total tally of 503, including 181 gold, 173 silver, and 149 bronze. The 2018 Gold Coast was India’s second most successful edition with 66 medals and Indian athletes will be looking emulate that. Much will be expected of the traveling 322 athletes as they look to surpass the country’s best-ever showing which was in 2010 New Delhi. India at Commonwealth Games: A Look at History and Total Medals Won, Overall Standings on Medal Tally Ahead of CWG 2022.

At the 2022 Birmingham India are one of the strong contenders. There are many established athletes who are capable of bringing home the gold and winnings medals at the 2022 CWG. The likes of Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Kidambi Srikanth, boxer Amit Panghal, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and wrestlers Vinesh Poghat, Ravi Kumar Dahiya are serious contenders to finish on the podium in their respective events.

Javelin Throw

The Indian Athletic team for the first time will have an Olympic gold medal holder in their ranks as they approach the 2022 Birmingham Games. Neeraj Chopra has started this season on excellent terms, breaking his personal and national records. After his performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the 24-year-old is one of the favourites to win a medal, especially gold, at the event. 2022 Commonwealth Games Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of CWG on TV in India.

Weightlifting

Everyone will have their high hopes as Mirabai Chanu enters the 2022 CWG with an Olympic silver medal. She also won gold at the 2018 Gold Coast Games. She will be aiming to repeat her last edition’s results and adding another gold to India's total tally. However, this year, she moves up a division and will compete in the 49 kg category instead of the 48kg category.

Badminton

All eyes will be on India’s ace shutter PV Sindhu at yet another multi-nation event. Looking at the history of the shutter at the Commonwealth Games, she is surely a strong contender to win a medal at the 2022 Birmingham Games. She won silver at the 2018 Games and will be hoping to go one step further. Lakshya Sen has impressed many with his tremendous performances in his last few competitions and will be a bright prospect for India at Birmingham.

Wrestling

Wrestling has always been India's forte at the Commonwealth Games. The amazing achievements of Ravi Kumar Dahiya in the last few years, like winning the Tokyo Olympics silver and 2022 Asian Championship gold, have put him as one of the front-runners for medals at the event. The wrestler is set out on a strong foot and will look to add a first CWG medal to his collection.

After the disappointing run at the Tokyo Olympics, Vinesh Poghat is a woman on a mission to get her redemption in 2022 Birmingham and make the country proud.

Cricket

Cricket makes its return to Commonwealth Games after 24 years of absence. India have named a 15-member squad for the event which will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur. The Women in Blue have produced impressive performances in the shorter format as of late. And despite the presence of World Champions Australia and former champions England, India will be one of the favourites for a podium finish.

