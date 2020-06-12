Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Darren Sammy Explains Birthday Greeting to VVS Laxman Amid IPL Racism Controversy

Sports Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 06:37 PM IST
Darren Sammy Explains Birthday Greeting to VVS Laxman Amid IPL Racism Controversy
Darren Sammy and VVS Laxman (Phote Credits: Twitter, IANS)

Darren Sammy stirred up a storm in Indian cricket community after the West Indian cricketer revealed that he was subjected to racism during his stint at SunRisers Hyderabad in the India Premier League. The 36-year-old disclosed that he was addressed as ‘Kalu’ by his team-mates during the period. A few days later, Sammy has cleared things around the entire incident and mainly about his tweet to VVS Laxman from 2014. Did VVS Laxman & Ishant Sharma Address Darren Sammy as 'Kalu'?.

In a recent interview with ESPNcricinfo, Sammy spoke about his birthday greeting to SRH mentor VVS Laxman which had the word ‘Kalu’ in it. The West Indian all-rounder revealed that at the time he believed the world meant ‘Stallion’ and that is why he used it. Darren Sammy Alleges Racism in IPL: Here’s What We Know About the Latest Controversy in Cricket.

Here's the Tweet

‘I thought it meant a stallion. If you notice back in 2014, I sent a Happy Birthday tweet to VVS Laxman. I said: “Happy Birthday to you brother. Hope you have a great day.” And I started laughing. And I said, “remember dark Kalu.” So I was saying: remember the dark stallion.’ Said the 36-year-old.

‘So, imagine (now) you listening six years later and somebody from that culture telling you, “Hey, bro, this word has a degrading meaning to you because of the colour of your skin.” Then automatically you want to have a conversation,’ he added further.

Recently Sammy revealed that he has had a conversation with one of his former SRH team-mates who assured him that he operated from a place of love. The 36-year-old further added that he is now looking for ways to educate people so such type of mistakes does not happen in the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

