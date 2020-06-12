Darren Sammy Explains Birthday Greeting to VVS Laxman Amid IPL Racism Controversy

Darren Sammy stirred up a storm in Indian cricket community after the West Indian cricketer revealed that he was subjected to racism during his stint at SunRisers Hyderabad in the India Premier League. The 36-year-old disclosed that he was addressed as ‘Kalu’ by his team-mates during the period. A few days later, Sammy has cleared things around the entire incident and mainly about his tweet to VVS Laxman from 2014. Did VVS Laxman & Ishant Sharma Address Darren Sammy as 'Kalu'?.

In a recent interview with ESPNcricinfo, Sammy spoke about his birthday greeting to SRH mentor VVS Laxman which had the word ‘Kalu’ in it. The West Indian all-rounder revealed that at the time he believed the world meant ‘Stallion’ and that is why he used it. Darren Sammy Alleges Racism in IPL: Here’s What We Know About the Latest Controversy in Cricket.

Here's the Tweet

Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281 May God continue to bless you. #bestdresser oh remember dark kalu. 😂😂😂 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) November 1, 2014

‘I thought it meant a stallion. If you notice back in 2014, I sent a Happy Birthday tweet to VVS Laxman. I said: “Happy Birthday to you brother. Hope you have a great day.” And I started laughing. And I said, “remember dark Kalu.” So I was saying: remember the dark stallion.’ Said the 36-year-old.

‘So, imagine (now) you listening six years later and somebody from that culture telling you, “Hey, bro, this word has a degrading meaning to you because of the colour of your skin.” Then automatically you want to have a conversation,’ he added further.

Recently Sammy revealed that he has had a conversation with one of his former SRH team-mates who assured him that he operated from a place of love. The 36-year-old further added that he is now looking for ways to educate people so such type of mistakes does not happen in the future.

