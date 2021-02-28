Juventus faced a disappointing 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona last night in the Serie A 2021 match. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 19th goal of the season and took the team to 1-0, but then Juventus conceded a goal at the 77th minute of the match. Post the disappointing draw, Andrea Pirlo spoke about the over-reliance on Cristiano Ronaldo. We all know that Juventus has struggled whenever Ronaldo has failed to score. During the post-match conference, Pirlo said that they are missing experienced players. He also mentioned that the team is missing out on the services of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata. Juventus Drops Points Against Hellas Verona Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s Goal, Serie A 2021 Match Ends With 1-1 Draw (Watch Goal Highlights).

Pirlo during the conference said that the team is in an emergency situation but they are working out on what is the best resources available. "We’re in an emergency situation, but try to work well with what we have. It’s not just us who miss players like Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata, but any team would miss them," he said during the conference. Juventus lacked a good defensive line, particularly because Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo and Juan Cuadrado were absent from the trip to Verona.

Juventus currently stands on number three with 46 points in their kitty. They are seven points away from sealing a spot at the top as Inter Milan stand on number one with 53 points. Milan stands on 49 points. If Roma happens to win their next encounter, they will go past Bianconeri.

