Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch CL 2019–20 Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Liverpool (Photo Credits: @GWijnaldum)

Eight months after lifting their sixth European crown at this venue, champions Liverpool return to the Wanda Metropolitano for the 1st leg of their round of 16 clash against Atletico Madrid. It was this very venue, exactly eight months and 16 days ago, that hoisted Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool as the European champions once again – the Reds beating Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to lift their sixth Champions League title. On February 18, 2020 (Tuesday) though it will be Atletico and not Tottenham that Klopp’s marauding men face. Liverpool, the reigning UCL title-holders and would be Premier League champions, are unbeaten in the league and unbeaten in all competitions in their last 34 games. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and score updates of ATL vs LIV UCL last 16 match, should scroll down. Jurgen Klopp Praises Diego Simeone Ahead of Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Clash in Champions League, Says ‘I’m the Kindergarten Cop Against Him’.

The same, however, cannot be said of Atletico Madrid who have lost twice, drew two and won only once in their last five games. They are struggling at fourth in the La Liga points table and are 13 points behind city rivals and league leaders Real Madrid. Real beat Atletico on penalties to win the Supercopa Espana CVup last month. But despite their struggles, Atletico Madrid boasts the second-best defensive record in the Spanish league with only 17 goals conceded. It has, however, been their form upfront that have hurt Diego Simeone’s men most. Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2019–20.

In 24 league matches, Atletico have scored only 25 times. They will have striker Diego Costa available against Liverpool while Alvaro Morata returned in the previous game. Liverpool, on the other, have a fully fit squad to choose from barring Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathaniel Clyne. New signing Takumi Minamino has also travelled with the team for the round of 16 encounter.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Champions League round of 16 encounter between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on February 19, 2020 (Wednesday) as per Indian time. The ATL vs LIV UCL clash is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

Sony Pictures will be live telecasting the Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2019-20 encounter on television channels in India as they are the official broadcasters of the tournament. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to live telecast the ATL vs LIV match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the live action of Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League encounter on SonyLiv, which is the official online streaming media of Sony Network. Meanwhile, for the live score updates of ATL vs LIV match, fans can follow the LatestLY page.

The only time Liverpool and Atletico Madrid aced each other in the Champions League was in the 2008-09 group stages in which both legs ended in 1-1- draw each. Atletico, however, had eliminated Liverpool from the Europa League semi-finals in 2009-10 which incidentally was the only time they faced each other in a knock-out tie in Europe.