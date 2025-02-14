Brighton will be hosting Chelsea at the Amex Stadium, this time in the English Premier League, a week after dumping the blues in the FA Cup. The Seagulls played extraordinarily well to defeat Chelsea courtesy a 2-1 margin. Having lost their last two league fixtures, the home side are down to 10th in the points table. Opponents Chelsea on the other hand are fourth in the standings and need to be more consistent if they are to make it to the Champions League next season. Brighton versus Chelsea will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 1:30 AM IST. Chelsea Striker Nicolas Jackson Out for Two Months With Hamstring Injury, Confirms Coach Enzo Maresca.

Mats Wieffer is a doubt for Brighton and will be assessed late to determine his availability for the tie. Jason Steele, Solly March, Ferdi Kadioglu, and Pervis Estupinan are the players missing out on the tie. Pedro should lead the attack with Georginio Rutter as the playmaker behind him. Yankuba Minteh and Kaoru Mitoma will be deployed on the wings.

Christopher Nkunku will be leading the attack for Chelsea with Nicholas Jackson out with a hamstring injury. Cole Palmer will be the playmaker behind him with Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke as the wingers. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will form the double pivot in central midfield. Kai Havertz Sidelined for Remainder of Premier League 2024-25 Season, Arsenal Forward Set to Undergo Surgery.

When is Brighton vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea and Brighton will lock horns in the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, February 15. The Brighton vs Chelsea match will be played at the American Express Stadium and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brighton vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Brighton vs Chelsea live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. For Brighton vs Chelsea online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Brighton vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

JioHotstar, the newly-branded streaming platform after the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger, will provide Premier League 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans can watch the Brighton vs Chelsea live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website after purchasing a subscription.

Brighton will feel confident in this game and could hold Chelsea to a draw here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2025 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).