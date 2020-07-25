Genoa vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in IST: Inter Milan will eye a win after two successive draws when they visit Genoa for their next Serie A 2019-20 fixture on Saturday. Antonio Conte’s side are third in the points table and can climb to second with a win against Genoa but beating Juventus to the Serie A title may be a distant dream now with only three leagues remaining. Inter are seven points far from Juventus, who needs only three points to mathematically seal a record ninth league title.

Inter Milan were held to a goalless draw by Fiorentina at home in their last Serie A match which preceded a 2-2 draw at AS Roma. Conte’s men have drawn three of their last five games and that alone have killed their title hopes although they are unbeaten in their last five matches. Genoa have won their last two games and three in their last five matches. Those results have almost secured their survival in Italian top-flight for another season. Genoa will be without midfielder Lukas Lerager, who is suspended for this game as is Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella.

When is Genoa vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Genoa vs Inter Milan match in Serie A 2019-20 will take place on July 25, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa and it has a scheduled start time of 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Genoa vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match on TV?

Fans can follow live action of the Serie A 2019-20 match on Sony Sports channels. They need to tune into Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to live telecast the Genoa vs Inter Milan match on their television channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Genoa vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Live streaming of the Genoa vs Inter Milan match in Serie A 2019-20 will be available on SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Sports Network.

Genoa are currently ranked 17th in the standings with 36 points from 35 matches and can climb a position above with a win. Inter are on 73 points from 35 matches and can climb to second with a win. The second position is currently held by Atalanta, who are two points ahead from a match more.

