Real Madrid and Liverpool face each other in the first leg of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 quarter-final tie. The clash will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Madrid on April 06, 2021 (late Tuesday night). Both teams last met in the finals of the 2018 edition with the Los Blancos coming out on top. Meanwhile, fans searching for Real Madrid vs Liverpool, UCL 2020-21 live streaming details can scroll down below. Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Raphael Varane To Miss UCL 2020–21 Clash After Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis.

Real Madrid have a depleted squad ahead of this crucial encounter as Raphael Varane became the latest injury casualty after testing positive for COVID-19. The Frenchman joins captain Sergio Ramos, defender Dani Carvajal and star winger Eden Hazard on the sidelines. Meanwhile, Liverpool also have their issues as regular defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are still on the injury table. Real Madrid Announces 21-Member Squad for UCL 2020-21 Game Against Liverpool.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Match Time and Schedule in India

Real Madrid vs Liverpool match in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final will be played on April 07, 2021 (Wednesday) at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Madrid. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Liverpool match live on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. Fans can follow the live-action of the first leg of the quarter-final clash on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels on television. SonyLiv will be live streaming the match online for fans in India.

