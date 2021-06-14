Spain will begin their Euro 2020 campaign when they take on dark horses Sweden in the latest round of Group E fixtures. The clash will be played at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain on June 14, 2021 (late Monday night). Luis Enrique’s team have been dealing with fitness issues in the squad but will fancy themselves in the game. Meanwhile, fans searching for Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 live streaming can scroll down below. Euro 2020 Day 4 Schedule: Today's Match With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures and Updated Points Table.

Spain may not have the star power of the previous years but still have enough quality in the side to go all the way as La Roja search for their fourth European Championship title, Meanwhile, Sweden aim to make it out of the group stage for the first time since the 2004 edition of the competition, where they made it till the quarter-finals. Both sides have a number of quality players in their ranks and will be aiming for a win.

Spain vs Sweden, UEFA Euro 2020 Match Time And Schedule In India

The Group E clash of Euro 2020 between Spain and Sweden will be played at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain on June 15, 2021 (Tuesday). The match has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Spain vs Sweden, UEFA Euro 2020 Match Live Telecast And Free Live Streaming in India

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Euro 2020 and will telecast Spain vs Sweden match. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 to catch the English commentary while Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 will broadcast the game in regional languages on TV. Those unable to watch the telecast can turn to online platforms, SonyLiv will provide Spain vs Sweden live online streaming in its app and website while Jio TV and FanCode will also stream the game.

