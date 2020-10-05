Juventus were trolled for their lack of sportsmanship after the Serie A champions refused to postpone their match against Napoli despite the visitors failing to turn up for the Serie A 2020-21 clash due to quarantine. Despite knowing that Napoli had not travelled for the clash in Turin, Juventus announced their matchday squad for the match and send out the team to start training. The match was eventually called-off after 45 minutes by the referee with Juventus now set to be awarded a walkover and a 3-0 win. Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2020–21: Match Called-Off As Visitors Fail to Show-Up Due to Quarantine; Hosts Set to Be Awarded 3–0 Win.

Napoli squad were sent into quarantine after two of their players returned with positive COVID-19 results and barred from travelling to Turin for the match against Juventus. The Naples local health authorities feared a breakout of the virus and asked the entire squad to go into strict quarantine.

Reports stated that the remainder of the Napoli squad other than those that tested positive were ready to board the plane to Turin but were stopped by the health authorities and threatened with ‘criminal charges’ if they broke the quarantine protocols.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli later stated that his Napoli SC counterpart Aurelio De Laurentiis has asked to postpone the game. “He sent me a message, asking for the game to be postponed and I replied that, as always, Juventus will follow the rules," Agnelli said. "If we don't, we are failing as citizens rather than sportsmen." Juventus were trolled online.

Juventus Are Not Playing By the Rules

Everyone: Juventus are not playing by the rules and they're always cheating!! Juventus: We respect protocols and we want to play by the rules. Everyone: https://t.co/Vn64KdXECM pic.twitter.com/jqCYsbYsEh — Lef (@Lef096) October 4, 2020

Juventus Fans in the Stadium

The Juventus fans in the Juventus stadium: pic.twitter.com/V0DbKQ6Snk — ᗷᒪᗩᑕK 'ᑎ ᗯᕼITE (@ganni0007) October 4, 2020

Juventus Arrive for Match Despite Knowing Napoli Hadn't Travelled

Juventus petty as shit 😭😂😭😂 they knew Napoli couldn't make it to turin pic.twitter.com/Bkp1lzWTlh — 𝕯𝖔𝖑𝖑𝖆𝖗 𝕭𝖎𝖑𝖑 (@OG_Drizzz) October 4, 2020

Napoli Fans Mock Juventus for Lack of Sportsmanship

“The real virus is called Juventus” This banner by Napoli fans couldn’t be more spot on. An absolute lack of sportmanship by Juve. pic.twitter.com/DuQZUQkWea — Grego 🇧🇪 (@Grego_1899) October 4, 2020

Extraordinary Scenes in Football

Quite the most surreal spectacle unfolding in Italy right now as Juventus prepare as normal - team bus to the stadium, starting XI posted on Twitter - to face a Napoli team that everybody knows is not going to show up, seeing as they are still back home in Naples. — Nicky Bandini (@NickyBandini) October 4, 2020

The Serie A also refused to cancel or postpone the match and stated that the game will be forfeited and Juventus will be awarded full points if Napoli fail to show up. The league stated that as per UEFA rules a match can only be postponed if at least 10 players from a single team tested positive within the same week. Teams can play despite COVID-19 positive results provided they have 13 available and fit players, including a goalkeeper.

