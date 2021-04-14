Last night PSG ended up being on the winning side and advanced to the semi-finals of UCL 2021 by winning on away goals against Bayern Munich. They won an aggregate of 3-3. However, after the win, Neymar Jr's celebration with Leo Parades did not go down well with Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich. Neymar Jr celebrated the win with Leo Parades just before Kimmich. But the Brazilan star said that he didn't celebrate to tease or mess around with Kimmich and it was just a coincidence or fate that put him close to the Bayern Munich star. Bayern Munich Gets Knocked Out of UCL 2021, PSG Wins on Away Goals.

"He said that their team was better, that they would win. He was sure that they would go to the semifinals," said Neymar after the match. In the first round, when Bayern Munich had hosted the Ligue 1 giants, it was Kylian Mbappe who scored a brace and then Marquinhos' goal helped the team get three away goals. Whereas Eric Maxim Choupo Moting and Thomas Muller scored one goal each.

Now, let's have a look at the video of Neymar Jr's celebration:

Last night, Eric Maxim Choupo Moting was the only one who scored a goal at the 40th minute of the match. But that was not enough for the German against to sail through to the next round. The team was missing the services of their star player Robert Lewandowski.

