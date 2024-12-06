Punjab FC started their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 as one of the strongest teams but they were unable to retain that momentum. Punjab FC in their last five ISL 2024-25 matches, have only been able to win a couple of them. Punjab FC are residing at the sixth spot in the ISL 2024-25 standings. On the other hand, Mohammedan SC has only been able to win a single ISL 2024-25 match till now. Mohammedan has played a total of nine matches and has only been able to secure a single victory so far and because of that they are currently placed at the 12th spot in the ISL 2024-25 points table. ISL 2024–25: FC Goa Brush Hyderabad FC 2–0 Aside in Manolo Marquez's 100th League Game.

Looking at the form Punjab vs Mohammedan might end up in a goalless draw. But Punjab FC are a strong side and they will also be looking to make a comeback. Punjab is one of the two teams that played the least number of matches in ISL 2024-25 edition till now. The other team with the least number of games this season is East Bengal so far. Mohammed SC will be low on confidence coming into their ISL 2024-25 match against Punjab.

When is Punjab FC vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Punjab FC will battle it out against Mohammedan SC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, December 6. The Punjab FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 match will commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out the Punjab FC vs Mohammedan SC match viewing options below.

Where to Watch Punjab vs Mohammedan, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

The official broadcast partner for ISL 2024-25 in India are Viacom18. Fans can find live telecast viewing options for the Punjab FC vs Mohammedan SC match on Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check out the Punjab FC vs Mohammedan SC streaming options below. East Bengal Football Club Appeals for Protection of Minorities in Bangladesh.

How to Watch Punjab vs Mohammedan, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

The official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, JioCinema will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Punjab FC vs Mohammedan SC live streaming online for free.

