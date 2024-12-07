Barcelona will be back in action in the Premier League 2024-25 as they will be taking on Real Betis away from home. Barcelona survived a close shave in the last gameweek where arch-rivals Real Madrid has the opportunity to leapfrog them in the La Liga 2024-25 points table. But the Los Blancos ended up losing to Athletic Bilbao and with a 5-2 win over Mallorca, Barcelona maintained their four-point lead at the top of the La Liga 2024-25 table. Ahead of facing Real Betis, they will want to avoid any slip ups as any mistake can threaten their position at the top of the La Liga 2024-25 points table. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Draw: Real Madrid Drawn With Al-Hilal, Manchester City To Face Juventus.

Real Betis, on the other hand is not a very offensively threatening side as they have scored 16 goals in their 15 league fixtures. They have also not conceded many either putting a solid defensive record conceding only 18 goals. Betis will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 victory over Sant Andreu and have secured their spot in the third round of the Copa del Rey 2024-25. although Betis have lost their last two matches in the league against Valencia and Real Sociedad. Considering their form in the league, facing Barcelona, who are an in form side will be a difficult task but Betis will back themselves to at least secure a point at home.

When is Real Betis vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona will play an away game against Real Betis on December 7. The Real Betis vs Barcelona match will be played at Benito Villamarín, Sevilla, Spain and it will start at 08:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Real Betis vs Barcelona viewing options below.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, for La Liga 2024-25 season, there is no official broadcaster in India. Fans in India will not have Real Betis vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match live telecast. For the Real Betis vs Barcelona online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR is the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch Real Betis vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website.

