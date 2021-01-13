The Supercopa de Espana games are here and we have Barcelona locking horn with Real Sociedad in the semi-finals today. The match will be held at the Estadio Nuevo Arcángel. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game, but before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. Lionel Messi and the team have been preparing for the tie and we all have been seeing pictures and videos of the training session. The last time the two teams met each other, it was the Calatan Giants who walked away with the last laugh as they won the game by 3-2. Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann & Team Barcelona Reach Zubieta Ahead of Super Copa Semi-Final Match Against Real Sociedad (See Pics).

For the hosts, we have a couple of doubtful names who might not be available for the tie. Aritz Elustondo and David Silva are the names who could remain unavailable for the game due to injury. Meanwhile, Ansu Fati, Gerard Piques and Sergi Roberto are the ones who continue to be away from the tie as they are on the doctor's table. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

When to Watch Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, Supercopa de Espana 2020-21 (Know Date & Time Details)

The semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana 2021 will be played between Real Sociedad and Barcelona, at the Estadio Nuevo Arcángel in Zubeita. The match is scheduled to take place on January 13, 2020 (Thursday mid-night) at 1:30 am IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, Supercopa de Espana 2021 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster of the Supercopa de Espana 2019-20 in India, hence no channel will provide the live telecast Real Sociedad vs Barcelona football match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, Supercopa de Espana 2021?

Sadly, as there are no official broadcasters of the Supercopa de Espana 2021 in India, official live streaming of Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, will not be available. But you can still follow the match on the official social media handles and the websites of both Barcelona and Real Sociedad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2021 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).