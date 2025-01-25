Spanish La Liga leaders Real Madrid will be in action with Real Valladolid in an away tie in their latest round of fixture. Carlo Ancelotti’s men have accumulated 46 points from 20 games and currently have a two-point lead over second placed Atletico Madrid. With Barcelona too returning to form, the Los Blancos can ill-afford to let their guard down. Valladolid on the other hand are rock bottom in the standings, and it will take a special effort from them in order to survive the drop this season. Vinicius Junior Completes 100 Goals For Los Blancos, Reaches Landmark During Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Match.

Juma Bah is getting closer to a move to Manchester City and he is unlikely to feature for Valladolid. Raul Moro has a similar story as well and remains an absentee. Selim Amallah and Anuar Mohamed Tuhami are the two wide forwards in a 4-3-3 formation with Marcos Andre as the striker. Midfield will be led by Amath Ndiaye, Kike Perez, and Mario Martin.

Vinicius Jr will serve the second of his two-game ban for Real Madrid and misses out while the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Carvajal, and Eder Militao are injured. Kylian Mbappe will lead the strike force and have Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo for company in the final third. Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, and Aurelien Tchouameni from the three-man midfield.

When is Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

League leaders Real Madrid will visit Real Valladolid in La Liga 2024-25 on Saturday January 25. The Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid will be held at the José Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain and has a scheduled start time at 1: 30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Kyle Walker Joins AC Milan On Loan From Manchester City, Rossoneri Have Option to Buy Star England Defender at Season End.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Sadly, fans will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner in India. There would be no live telecast viewing option of the Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match on TV in India. For Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

However, fans in India do have an online viewing option of watching La Liga 2024-25 matches. GXR is the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Real Madrid will dominate this game from the onset and should secure a routine win.

