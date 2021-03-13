Real Madrid will look to return to winning ways after successive draws in La Liga 2020-21 when they host Elche in their next league fixture. Real Madrid vs Elche match in La Liga will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on March 13 (Saturday). Zinedine Zidane’s Real were held to 1-1 draws by Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid in their last two league games while Elche beat fourth-placed Sevilla to move two points clear of the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best playing XI for the RM vs ELC match should scroll down for all details. Sergio Ramos Transfer News Update: 'No Advancement' in Real Madrid Skipper's Contract Renewal Talks.

The win over Sevilla was Elche’s only second league win in 17 matches. It has taken them two points clear of the relegation zone with a game in hand. Fran Escriba’s side, however, have lost six of their last seven away games in La Liga and are also winless against Real Madrid in their last five meetings. Madrid, who are third in the table with 54 points from 26 games, have won six of their last eight home league matches and are also unbeaten in their last eight games across competitions. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Reacts to Rumours About Juventus Star’s Return to Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid vs Elche, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Thibaut Courtois (RM) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Real Madrid vs Elche, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ferland Mendy (RM), Gonzalo Verdu (ELC) and Lucas Vazquez (RM) will be selected as the three defenders.

Real Madrid vs Elche, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Fidel Chaves (ELC), Toni Kroos (RM), Casemiro (RM) and Raul Guti (ELC) should be picked as the midfielders.

Real Madrid vs Elche, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Karim Benzema (RM), Lucas Boye (ELC) and Guido Carrillo (ELC) will be the three forwards.

Real Madrid vs Elche, La Liga 2020-21, Drea11 Team Prediction: Thibaut Courtois (RM), Ferland Mendy (RM), Gonzalo Verdu (ELC), Lucas Vazquez (RM), Fidel Chaves (ELC), Toni Kroos (RM), Casemiro (RM), Raul Guti (ELC), Karim Benzema (RM), Lucas Boye (ELC) and Guido Carrillo (ELC).

We will pick Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema (RM) as the captain for this Dream11 fantasy side while Elche midfielder Fidel Chaves (ELC) will be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2021 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).