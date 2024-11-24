Liverpool could see themselves opening an 8-point lead at the top when they take on Southampton in an away tie. Manchester City’s thumping loss at home yesterday to Tottenham Hotspur has gifted the Reds with a golden opportunity to outpace their main rivals. Aren Slot has settled in well at his new club, style of play orchestrated by the Dutchman, Liverpool is flying high. Opponents Southampton are rock bottom in the points table and the way things are going for them, it will be a miracle if they play in the top flight next season. Arsenal 3-0 Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25: Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey and Ethan Nwaneri Score to End Gunners’ Five-Game Winless Run.

Southampton are missing several key players due to injuries including the likes of Gavin Bazunu, Ross Stewart, William Smallbone, Jan Bednarek, and Aaron Ramsdale. Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton Diaz will be the two forwards with Flynn Downes and Lesley Ugochukwu in midfield. Yukinari and Kyle Walker-Peters will be the two wing-backs.

Liverpool will be without the services of Alisson Becker and Federico Chiesa while Diogo Jota is also injured. Darwin Nunez will be the central striker with Dominik Szoboszlai as the playmaker. Mo Salah and Luis Diaz at the wings will be the two wingers and add the much-needed pace in attack. Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are the two box-to-box midfielders.

When is Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Southampton will welcome in form Liverpool side on matchday 12. The Southampton vs Liverpool match will be played at the St Mary’s Stadium and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 24. Shaun Wright-Phillips Backs Erling Haaland To Break More Records, Compares Him to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

For years, Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Southampton vs Liverpool live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select HD and SD channels. For Southampton vs Liverpool online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Southampton vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

