Tottenham Hotspur suffered their first defeat of the Europa League against Galatasaray which has pushed them to the seventh spot in the points table. They had won their previous three games and recently defeated Manchester City 4-0 recently which was a huge deal. They face AS Roma at home this evening, who have been listless, to say the least. The Italian side has a solitary win so far this campaign and have drawn twice and lost once in their other matches. This game is critical for them as they look to gain some momentum. Tottenham Hotspur versus AS Roma will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Premier League 2024–25: Manchester City Routed 4–0 by Tottenham Hotspur in Fifth-Straight Defeat As Crisis Deepens for Pep Guardiola.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is out for a long time with an ankle fracture with Fraser Foster taking his place in the starting eleven. Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson will be on the two wings with Dominic Solanke at the striker position. Rodrigo Bentancur is cleared to play in the Europa League and he will have Pape Matar Sarr for company in the midfield.

Paulo Dybala is back fit again for AS Roma and he should return to the starting eleven. Mats Hummels has a wealth of experience under his belt and his presence will add stability in the backline. Bryan Cristante as the attacking midfield will try and create chances for the forward line. Tottenham Hotspur Reveal New Logo As London Club Introduces A 'Remastered Brand Identity' (See Pic and Video).

Tottenham Hotspur will look to improve their position on the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 points table when they take on AS Roma on Friday, November 29. The Tottenham Hotspur vs AS Roma match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans in India can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs AS Roma live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel.

AS Roma might struggle in this game and could succumb to a defeat here.

