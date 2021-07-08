Last night the Wembley Stadium witnessed the match between England and Denmark which was the semi-final of Euro 2020. The Three Lions had won the game 2-1, but it witnessed an untoward incident when the fans in the stadium used a laser beam to distract Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during the spot-kick. Also, the fans were heard booing Denmark's national anthem when Harry Kane was taking the penalty. These acts have not gone down well with UEFA and they have initiated a disciplinary proceeding against the Three Lions. Denmark Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel Saves Penalty from England Striker Harry Kane Despite Laser Beam Distraction; Calls Made for Ban Fan.

The followers were also seen lighting fireworks which also invited disciplinary action. The line of punishment is not known as yet, but UEFA could reportedly impose a hefty fine on England. No word of confirmation has come from the UEFA as yet. The home team registered a 2-1 win against Denmark. The scoreline read 1-1 at the final whistle and then during the added minutes of the match, Harry Kane scored a goal putting the home team to 2-1.

Tweet:

UEFA opens disciplinary action proceedings against England for the laser pen pointed at Schmeichel during Kane’s penalty, the booing of Denmark’s anthem and use of fireworks pic.twitter.com/lexOHO5wXp — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) July 8, 2021

The Three Lions will feature in their first ever Euros final and their first major final since 1966. The team will face Italy on July 12, 2021, at the same venue. Surely the English FA would be wanting the fans to keep their behaviour in check.

