Lionel Messi shut all his doubters with a match-winning performance against Nice in Paris Saint-Germain's recent Ligue 1 2022-23 outing at Allianz Riviera, Nice. The Argentine forward scored a goal and provided an assist for Sergio Ramos and was the best player for the Parisiens in this game. It helped PSG to snap their two-match losing streak and consolidate their position at the top of the Ligue 1 2022-23 table. Now the defending champions will be facing Lens in their next match in the French league. Today, in this article, we will take a look if Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will be featuring in the starting eleven for PSG in their next Ligue 1 match against Lens at Parc des Prince, Paris. Lionel Messi Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo to Become All-Time Top Scorer in European Club Football.

Lens are currently in the 2nd position in the Ligue 1 2022-23 table with 63 points from 30 matches. They are only six points behind PSG and a victory in this game will help them to cut down this deficit to only three points. Lens have a very strong squad and are coming with a four-match winning streak. They registered a 3-1 win against PSG in the first leg and will be hoping for a similar kind of result.

Will Lionel Messi play today in PSG vs Nice Ligue 1 2022-23 fixture?

Lionel Messi is fully fit to take part in PSG's upcoming match against Lens in Ligue 1 2022-23. Hence the Argentine forward is expected to start for Christophe Galtier's side. Lionel Messi will be hoping to provide another big performance to take his team one step closer to the Ligue 1 title. Robert Lewandowski Calls For Lionel Messi's Return to Barcelona.

PSG have failed to win their last two matches at home. In both these games, the forwards failed to finish chances and the defense looked fragile. The performance against Nice in the last week was a much improved one and Galtier's side will be hoping to build on that. However, to do so, Mbappe and Messi's involvement in the game will be very much necessary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2023 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).