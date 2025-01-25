Real Madrid have found some momentum back in the La Liga 2024-25 as they have climbed to the top of the La Liga 2024-25 table in their last gameweek after defeating Las Palmas dominantly. They took on RB Salzburg in the mid week as they continued their strive for qualification to knockouts in UEFA Champions League and secured a dominating victory there as well. The Los Blancos have 46 points from 20 games so far, 7 more than third placed arch-rivals Barcelona and two more than second place Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid take on Real Valladolid in their next encounter. Carlo Ancelotti will want his team to continue the winning momentum and try to extend their lead at the top. Vinicius Junior Completes 100 Goals For Los Blancos, Reaches Landmark During Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Match.

Real Madrid's late run of form has been a lot dependent on the newfound form of their attacking trio, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo. The offensive unit of the Los Blancos consisting of this trio has not been able to produce consistent performance in the first few months of the season and there were injury problems too. Although things have changed now and there is better movement, understanding and eye for goals among all three, especially in combined play. That is why presence of all three in the frontline is necessary for Real Madrid's success. A key piece of the offensive line is Vinicius Jr who acts as an outlet of quick ball carry and pins down defenders on the right side. Fans eager to know whether Vinicius Jr will play in Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match, will get the entire information here. Real Sociedad Fans Attacked in Rome Ahead of UEFA Europa League 2024–25 Match Against Lazio.

Will Vinicius Jr Play Tonight in Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 Match?

Vinicius Jr was given a two-match ban for violent conduct in his team’s 2-1 La Liga win at Valencia. Vinicius was sent off for slapping Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in the second half at the Mestalla stadium when his team was trailing 1-0. After an appeal by the club, the RFEF suspended the striker for two league game. He was cleared to play in the Spanish Super Cup, but he has to serve suspension for another La Liga game and he won't be part of Real Madrid's squad against Real Valladolid. Vinicius although, doesn't have any fitness concern as he featured against RB Salzburg in the UCL 2024-25 clash and a scored a brace in the mid-week.

