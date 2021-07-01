Ellidy Vlug, partner of late Australia snowboard legend Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin, has announced that she is pregnant with his child less than a year after his tragic death. Vlug announced the news on her social media, showing off her baby bump in a series of photos she posted on her Instagram account. ‘Bubba Chump coming this October,’ the Instagram influencer wrote in her post. Sally Pearson, Australian Olympic Gold Medalist, Retires From Athletics.

Alex Pullin passed away while spearfishing on the Goal Coast in July 2020. It is understood that the snowboarding icon suffered a shallow water blackout. Pullin’s partner Vlug explained her pregnancy miracle is the result of her and Pullin trying to conceive through IVF treatment the same month of his passing.

‘Your Dad and I have been dreaming of this for years little one. With a heart-wrenching plot twist in the middle, I am honoured to finally welcome a piece of the phenomenon that is Chumpy back into this world!’ she said.

‘IVF was on our cards but it wasn’t something I ever imagined I’d be tackling on our own. Bittersweet like none other, I’ve never been more certain or excited about anything in my life,’ Vlug added.

In 2014 Alex Pullin was Australia’s flag-bearer for the Opening Ceremony in the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. He competed at three Winter Olympics and was the first Australian winter sports athlete to defend a World Championship title.

