The last few days in Alexander Zverev's life have indeed been challenging. Just a few hours after his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea revealed that he's pregnant with his child, his another ex-girlfriend Olya Sharypova accused the German Tennis sensation of domestic violence during their year-long relationship between 2018 and 2019. Taking to Instagram, Sharypova revealed that he has been a victim of domestic abuse in a relationship. Although she didn't mention anything about Zverev in the post, she, in a conversation, later confirmed that she was talking about Zverev. The 23-year-old Tennis star, however, called the accusation false and even questioned Sharypova's motivation behind making the claim a year after their break up. Nick Kyrgios Hits Out at 'Selfish' Alexander Zverev.

Speaking to ChampionAT, Sharypova that she and Dasha Medvedeva, wife of Daniil Medvedev, were late in reaching home during their stay in New York for the US Open 2019. This didn't go down well with Zverev as he allegedly tried to strangle her with a pillow and twisted her arms painfully.

Sharypova added that she, somehow, managed to set herself free and ran barefoot in New York streets. Speaking of another incident, Olya claimed that Zverev once pushed her against the wall so hard that she fell down on the floor.

Zverev was "very sad" after coming across the accusations as he denied all the claims. "We have known each other since we were children and shared many experiences together. I very much regret that she makes such statements. Because the accusations are simply not true. We had a relationship, but it ended a long time ago. Why Olga is making these accusations now, I just don't know," the World Number seven wrote on Twitter.

View Post:

In the same post, the German star also said that he'd take full responsibilities of a father despite ending his relationship with Brenda Patea. "Even though Brenda and I are not together anymore, we have a good relationship, and I will live up to my responsibilities as a father, he explains," he wrote.

