After Roger Federer's exhilarating performance on Thursday, we have yet another stalwart who will look to put his best. We have Novak Djokovic who will lock horns with Denis Kudla in the third round of the Wimbledon 2021 at Court 1. Now, in this article, let's have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, we shall have a look at the preview. So the head-to-head stats have Novak having an upper hand over his opponent. This is the third time that the two players are meeting each other on the grass court. Novak Djokovic Trolls Himself as He Survives a Series of Fall During Wimbledon 2021, Invites Netizens To Come Up With Hilarious Memes.

Novak has won both games and thus dominates this stat. The last time the two met each other was at the US Open 2019. Djokovic had won the match 6-3 6-4 6-2 in the 3rd round. Talking about their stint in respective second rounds, Djokovic had registered a straight-sets win against Kevin Anderson with the scoreline of 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. Denis also won the game in straight sets win against Andreas Seppi. He won the game 6-2, 6-4, 6-2. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla Men's Singles Third Round Match?

Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla’s Third-round match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on July 2, 2021 (Friday). The match will be played on Court 1 and has a tentative start time of 06:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla Men’s Singles Third Round Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla's singles Round 3 match will be broadcasted on TV on either of Star Sports Select 1 or Select 2 channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Wimbledon 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla Men’s Singles Third Round Match Online in India?

Those unable to catch the live action on TV can turn to online platforms. Fans can log on to Disney+ Hotstar to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online. Disney+ Hotstar app and website will provide the live stream of the Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla clash.

