The Taiwanese technology giant Asus recently announced Zenfone 8 flagship series globally. The flagship series consists of the ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Flip. Soon after its global debut, rumours emerged online claiming that the ZenFone 8 might arrive in India as ZenFone 8z, while the ZenFone 8 Flip won't make it to the Indian shores. We can now say that both the handsets will be launched in the country, as the landing page of the devices has gone live on its official website. Asus ZenFone 8 & ZenFone 8 Flip With Snapdragon 888 5G SoC Launched.

Asus ZenFone 8 (Photo Credits: Asus)

The ZenFone 8 aka ZenFone 8z has been listed on a dedicated page of Asus website, with a tagline saying - 'coming soon to India'. It's worth noting that the page reveals the features and specifications of the device before its launch in the country. However, the company hasn't announced an official date yet. We can expect it to happen pretty soon.

As a reminder, the ZenFone 8 comes with a 5.9-inch AMOLED HDR display with 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, 64MP dual rear cameras, 12MP selfie camera, 4000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, IP68 water and dust resistance, dual stereo speakers, sound by Dirac, and more.

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip Smartphone (Photo Credits: Asus)

The ZenFone 8 Flip, on the other hand, sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and more. The main highlight of the flagship device is the flip camera mechanism which sports dual cameras (64MP primary lens and 12MP secondary lens). The module also doubles as a front snapper. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Official prices of the flagship phones will be revealed at the launch. We can expect the Asus ZenFone 8 phones to be priced under Rs 60,000.

