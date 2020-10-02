The Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphone went on first sale last month in India, with entire stock was taken in just minutes. The handset yet again will be made available for online today at 12 pm IST. Interested buyers can get their hands on the device today afternoon via Flipkart and official Realme.com website. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently confirmed that it has received an overwhelming response from the Indian market for the Realme Narzo 20 series. The response was so immense that it had bagged over 2 lakh units during the first flash sales. The Realme Narzo 20 consists of Narzo 20, Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro & Narzo 20A Smartphones Launched in India From Rs 8,499.

As far as the prices are concerned, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro gets a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage. The 8GB + 128GB variant now costs Rs 16,999. The phone comes in two colour options - Black Ninja and White Knight. The phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on the top.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The phone sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Ultra Smooth display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels and refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone gets memory expansion via microSD card up to 256GB via a dedicated slot.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Talking about the camera department, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro gets a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

At the front, there is a16MP Sony IMX471 sensor for video calls and selfies. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging. The connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

