New Delhi, February 29: Samsung has recently unveiled its latest wearable technology device, the Samsung Galaxy Ring. This innovative smart ring from Samsung was showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. The Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to be designed to offer a wide range of health-tracking features for its users.

As per a report of Times of India, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Ring in the second half of the year. The unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024 might have generated a buzz among customers. Samsung might be looking forward to providing benefits for customers with its new smart device for managing health metrics throughout the day.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Galaxy Ring battery life might depend on the size of the ring. The smart ring from Samsung will likely be equipped with a battery range from 14.5mAh to 21.5mAh with 5 to 9 days of usage on a single charge. The Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to come in three colour variants: ceramic black, platinum silver and gold. The Galaxy Ring might be suited to a wide range of users with sizes varying from 5 to 13, which may be labelled as S to XL inside the ring. The smart ring boasts a concave design that is anticipated to be durable, comfortable, and lightweight on the finger for continuous wear.

Health tracking features are the core functionality of the Samsung Galaxy Ring. The Galaxy Ring is also expected to have a feature for tracking cycle and fertility by integrating with the Samsung partner app known as Natural Cycles. The smart ring is also expected to be equipped with sensors that might monitor sleep movement, sleep onset time, heart rate tracking and respiratory rate monitoring.

