New Delhi, January 24 : The smartphone market of India is a highly competitive and fast changing space with innumerable options across segments. To grab its share it’s the lucrative Indian market, the new Tecno Spark Go 2023 has launched to compete in the entry-level segment with a very affordable price tag.

Tecno had announced the launch of the Spark Go 2023 smartphone recently, now it has finally launched the device in the market. Read on to know more.

Tecno Spark Go 2023 – Specifications, Features and Price :

Tecno Spark Go 2023 is an entry-level smartphone with decent specs in its own segment. It comes with minor upgrades over its predecessor 2022 model.

The smartphone comes powered by a Mediatek 8 Helio A22 chipset that is backed by 3 or 4 GB RAM and 32 or 64 GB of internal storage options. However, right now, only the lower configuration model that is 3 GB RAM + 32 GB onboard storage variant has gone on sale in the market.

Although the Tecno Spark Go 2023 retains the ‘Go’ word in its moniker, the most important thing is that it has given a boot to the Android Go platform and has embraced the Android 12 OS topped with HIOS 12 skin.

The smartphone gets a 6.5-inch LCD with 720p resolution and draws its power from a 5,000 mAh battery pack with 10W charging support through the USB-C port.

The device features primary 13MP AI dual camera setup at its rear. It also offers a fingerprint sensor for security at its rear panel, which flaunts stylish ‘cloud mirror geometry’ pattern design.

The Tecno Spark Go 2023 is available at retail stores and is offered in three colour options – Endless Black, Uyuni Blue and Nebula Purple. The device has been priced at just Rs 6,999.

