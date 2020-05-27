TikTok’s User Reviews Drop From 27 Million to 22 Million Since Last Week on Google Play Store

TikTok's User Reviews (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

The Chinese short video making app 'TikTok' is been in the controversies from the last few weeks. TikTok's Play Store ranking dropped as well from 4 stars to 2 stars & then to 1.2 stars. Until now, the app's ranking has got 1.5 stars with 22 million user reviews. A verified Twitter user called 'Nobert Elekes' & storyteller recently tweeted " Google Deleted over a million TikTok reviews overnight, that's why the rating increased from 1.2 stars to 1.6 stars." Google to Reopen Offices in Different Cities on July 6 for Limited Number of Employees.

He also posted two screenshots which show 1.2 stars, 28 million reviews & 27 million reviews with 1.6 stars. TikTok now has 1.5 stars & 22 million user reviews which indicates that google has removed around 5 million user reviews. TikTok's rating dropped massively last week due to enraged people calling out Faizal Siddiqui, a TikTok user who praised the acid attack on his TikTok profile. This resulted in severe criticism & Faizal was banned from the short video making app & the videos were removed. India News | TikTok Video Leads to Telangana Man’s Reunion with Family After 2 Years.

A famous Indian YouTuber named 'Carry Minati' had created a video Titled 'YouTube vs TikTok', a bit of ongoing fight between YouTube & TikTok Users which lead the enraged fans of 'Carry' to flood TikTok's Play Store ratings with 1-star reviews. His video went viral & was removed by YouTube because it violated its terms & services. Google has not expressed the reason for the removal of 5 million user reviews, but it has improved the app's ranking to some extent.