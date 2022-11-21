New Delhi, November 21 : Chinese Premium smartphone maker, Vivo is ready to launch its new X90 Series. The new Vivo X90 Series of smartphones will be introduced on 22nd of November in its home market China. The new handsets - Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro Plus are going to be unveiled as part of the line-up.

The new upcoming Vivo X90 series is the successor to the Vivo X80 lineup that was launched in May this year. The X90 smartphone series is reportedly loaded with humongous camera upgrades apart from enhanced specifications. Vivo V21s 5G Launched With 44MP Selfie Camera; Know Other Amazing Specifications, Colours and Price of the Smartphone.

Ahead of its official debut, the Vivo X90 devices’ specifications have been leaked on the web world and have been doing the rounds. The Vivo X90 smartphone will boast of a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will pack in a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset and will run on Origin OS 3 based on the Android 13. The device will feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. iQOO 11 Pro Specifications, Launch Date in India Leaked; Know All Key Details Here.

The Vivo X90 device will offer a triple rear camera set-up featuring a 50MP primary cam, a 12MP portrait sensor and a 12MP ultrawide sensor, along with a reported 32MP selfie camera. The phone will draw its juice from a 4810mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.

The more premium Vivo X90 Pro device will get a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with the same refresh rate as the vanilla model. It will get the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor, and the same camera specifications as the Vivo X90. It will get 4,870mAh battery pack with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging abilities.

