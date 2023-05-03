India, May 3: WhatsApp will now allow Android users to transfer chats to another phone without depending on Google Drive. Users can also transfer WhatsApp Chats from one iPhone to another without iCloud. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Instant Messaging App Rolls Out ‘Reply With Message’ Feature Within Call Notifications.

WhatsApp is constantly bringing new features and improvements. Recently, the Facebook-owned platform announced that users can now use the same WhatsApp account on four devices simultaneously. This feature will make it easier for users to switch chats between devices. Finally, the company has also addressed the issue of transferring chats when moving to a new handset. Now, you will not need Google Drive or iCloud.

How To Transfer WhatsApp Chats Without iCloud: Transferring chats from/ to an iPhone can be frustrating and slow. This is partially due to the dependency on iCloud. Now, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to transfer chats from an iPhone to another without using iCloud.

The WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.9.0.72 comes with a new option called 'Transfer Chats to iPhone'. You can find the new feature in the ‘Chats’ subsection within WhatsApp settings. Simply download WhatsApp on your new iPhone, and register with the same phone number. Then use the old phone to scan the QR code shown on the new device.

The new feature allows you to transfer chats to a new iPhone without an iCloud backup. It will significantly help users without high-speed internet or limited iCloud storage. Currently, this feature is available to some beta testers. So you will have to wait a few days to test it out. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging App To Allow To Use Account on Multiple Phones .

How To Transfer WhatsApp Chats Google Drive: Currently, WhatsApp Chats and media are backed to Google Drive. When switching to a new device, you can retrieve these. Like the 'Transfer Chats to iPhone', the new feature will remove the dependency on Google. However, it is currently in the testing phase as well.

