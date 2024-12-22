New Delhi, December 22: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will reportedly marry his fiancee Lauren Sanchez next week in Aspen, Colorado. The high-profile wedding event follows their engagement party in Positano, Italy, which was attended by numerous celebrities. According to reports, the engagement celebration was attended by guests, which included Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Queen Rania of Jordan.

As per reports, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is set to get married later this month to his fiancee Lauren Sanchez. Jeff Bezos is reportedly preparing for a lavish USD 600 winter wonderland-themed wedding ceremony in Aspen, Colorado on December 28, 2024. Reports indicate that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's relationship became public in 2019. It followed Bezos' divorce from MacKenzie Scott and Sanchez's divorce from Patrick Whitesell. Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez Wedding Date: Amazon Founder To Marry Fiancee in Lavish USD 600 Million Aspen Wedding Next Week.

Who is Lauren Sanchez?

Lauren Sanchez has established herself as a prominent figure in the media and entertainment industries. She is a professional, known for her work as an Emmy award winning journalist. Additionally, she serves as the Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund.

Lauren Sanchez is also the owner of Black Ops Aviation, which is recognised for being the first female-owned aerial film and production company. The venture highlights her entrepreneurial spirit and expertise in the aviation industry as a pilot. Black Ops Aviation specialises in delivering aerial footage for film and television projects. The company focuses on capturing high-quality aerial shots. Jeff Bezos Meets Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago Ahead of Inauguration, Elon Musk Also Present (Watch Videos).

The Bezos Earth Fund was created with the largest philanthropic commitment to fight climate change and protect nature. As Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, Lauren Sanchez plays a role in driving environmental and social initiatives. Lauren Sanchez secured the entertainment reporting position for KTTV's 10 PM News. In 1999, she returned to KCOP-TV to anchor UPN News 13, where her team achieved success by winning an Emmy Award.

