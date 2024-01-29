Pattaya, January 29: According to the BBC, a 33-year-old British base jumper died after falling from the roof of a 29-story apartment building in Pattaya, Thailand. According to the report, during the stunt, his parachute failed to open, which resulted in the tragedy. On Saturday, January 27, Nathy Odinson of Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, broke the law by climbing to the summit of a 29-story apartment building in the Pattaya beach resort. Security personnel said that he had parked his car outside the condo, broken in covertly, and gone upstairs to base jump with a companion while recording a video.

The parachute he was clutching did not open when he counted down and leapt, causing him to smash through a tree and fall to the ground. Texas Man Crushes Both Legs While Base Jumping From 19-Floor-Building in Norway (Video).

When Pattaya police learned of the accident at 7:30 pm, they rushed to the building and saw Odinson's body lying on the ground. He was declared dead by the responding paramedics, and the accident is now being looked into. When the security guard heard the accident, he told the local media that Odinson had already leapt from the building many times, endangering the lives of onlookers below. Odinson was an experienced parachutist who shared a number of photos and videos of his exploits on social media, according to the BBC. Under the name Nathy's Sky Photography, he managed Facebook and Instagram profiles where he posted photos of his jumps. He also conducted private sky drives for clients and had a sky photography business.

The British Embassy in Bangkok has been notified by the police, and it is reaching out to his family in the UK. "We are supporting the family of a British man who passed away in Thailand," a Foreign Office official stated. Skydiving FAIL! Lucky Woman Survives a Fall of 1.5km From the Sky After Parachute Doesn’t Open.

Instead of taking off from an aircraft, base jumping allows participants to jump from tall landmarks, which may be exceedingly risky as there are only a few seconds before the parachute opens and the jumper hits the earth. "The parachute that he used to jump malfunctioned and was not centred as expected. The friend who recorded the video of him jumping was questioned and the video was examined as evidence. Forensics officers are investigating the case further. They are examining the parachute", told Deputy inspector of investigations at Bang Lamung district police station.

