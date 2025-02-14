Ohio and Mississippi lawmakers have introduced "The Conception Begins at Erection Act," which would fine men up to USD 10,000 for ejaculating without the intent of conceiving a baby. Proposed by Democratic State representatives Anita Somani and Tristan Rade, the bill aims to highlight perceived hypocrisy in legislation regulating women's bodies. Men could face felony charges for engaging in unprotected sex without the intention of impregnation, with fines of USD 1,000 for the first offence, USD 5,000 for the second, and USD 10,000 for subsequent offences. Exceptions include the LGBTQ community, sperm donation, and masturbation. US: School Teacher Arrested for Having Sex With Male Student in Texas, Later Released on USD 50,000 Bond.

