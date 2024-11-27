Bengaluru, November 27: HSBC Bank at Trinity Circle in Bengaluru received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday, police said. Following the threat, authorities conducted thorough searches of the premises. However, nothing suspicious was found, and the police declared it a hoax, as per the DCP East division, Bengaluru. Bomb Threat at HSBC Bank in Bengaluru’s Trinity Circle Turns Out To Be Hoax, Probe Underway.

"A bomb threat mail was received by HSBC Bank at Trinity Circle in Bengaluru. Immediately the police reached the spot and did a check. Nothing suspicious was found and it was declared a hoax bomb threat," DCP East Division, Bengaluru, said. Further investigation is underway.

