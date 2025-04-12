NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 12: Pentagon Press and DOAP proudly announce the second edition of Kalam & Kavach, set to take place on April 15, 2025, at Ashoka Hall, Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. Following the resounding success of its inaugural edition in Pune, organized in collaboration with the Southern Command of the Indian Army, Kalam & Kavach 2.0 is poised to become a landmark platform for strategic dialogue on national defence and policy reforms.

Aligned with the Ministry of Defence's vision of 2025 as the Year of Defence Reforms, this year's event will catalyze dialogue around:

* Integrating emerging technologies to strengthen India's military capabilities

* Accelerating Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence manufacturing

* Reforming acquisition and procurement to enhance efficiency and delivery

The event will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, former Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, senior officials from MoD, DRDO, DPSUs, and leading private manufacturers. The day-long event will include keynote addresses, fireside conversations, panel discussions, and book launches.

One of the highlights is the launch of the book "Ready, Relevant and Resurgent" authored by General Anil Chauhan, the 2nd Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India. This seminal work presents a forward-looking blueprint for the transformation of the Indian Army, addressing the imperatives of modern warfare, strategic preparedness, and force restructuring. With a compelling foreword by Shri Rajnath Singh, Hon'ble Raksha Mantri, the book underscores India's vision of a future-ready, self-reliant military, and reflects the evolving doctrine of a resurgent defence force in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.

Kalam & Kavach is not just a discussion forum-it is a mission to institutionalize policy dialogue, encourage public-private collaboration, and provide actionable recommendations for strengthening India's defence ecosystem. This year's edition is supported by CENJOWS (Centre for Joint Warfare Studies), the official think tank under IDS, and strategic partners such as CyberPeace Foundation.

