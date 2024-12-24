VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24: 2024 has been a rollercoaster of romance. Indian Singles moved beyond casual flirting, embracing deeper connections and meaningful conversations. From spontaneous meetups at hidden Spots to movie nights at home, it's been all about getting real. As the year wraps up, happn, one of the leading dating apps with more than 40 million registered users in India, is looking ahead to 2025 with a bold trend forecast. Get ready for a year full of intentional love, honest conversations, and taking things slow to build real, lasting connections. The future of dating is all about YOU!

12 million Crushes were sent, and a whopping 103 million Messages exchanged - that's a whole lot of flirting! Let's look at all the trends that shaped the dating game for Indian Singles with happn's 2024 Retrospective!

The Hinglish Takeover

When it comes to communication, Hinglish has emerged as the dominant language (52%) for romance in India, making the conversation feel candid and easy going. Additionally, 33% of Gen Z felt regional languages helped build trust and connections. It's clear - local flavours are a huge hit when it comes to dating!

Weekends Are for Dating, Weekdays for Quick Meetups

When it comes to timing, weekends rule as the preferred time for dates, especially among the 36+ age group, with 45% scheduling their date nights for Saturdays and Sundays. But Gen Z? They're more likely to squeeze in quick meetups during the week, with 44% showing a greater flexibility for weekday dates. So, while weekends might be perfect for a long, romantic evening, it's clear that younger daters aren't afraid to turn a random Tuesday into a mini-romantic adventure!

Rejection: A Lesson Learned

Rejection also got plot twists in 2024. Gen Z (23%) is more likely to take rejection as a lesson to learn from, while older groups show a more cautious approach. Those in the 25-36 age group are balancing optimism with caution - 12% try not to dwell, though they become more cautious in future interactions. Older daters, especially those aged 36+, tend to take a step back, with 15% choosing to take breaks from dating apps when things don't go as planned.

Now that we know analysed dating trends in 2024, let's look at happn's 2025 dating trends prediction:

INTENTIONAL LOVE- Love by Choice and Calculation

Gone are the days of leaving love to chance. In 2025, relationships are all about intentional love--calculated, deliberate, and rooted in shared goals. With 60% of Indian Singles believing love contributes to both personal and professional success, it's not just love; it's a strategy for building a future together.

Intentional lovers treat relationships like co-designed projects: setting life goals, clarifying roles, and having open conversations about dreams and compromises. This trend isn't cold; it's empowering. 45% of Indian Singles believe specific role distribution in relationships maximizes success.

LET'S TALK ABOUT SEX BABY- Shared Desires Make Good Partners

In 2025, there's no more skirting around the real stuff. Singles are diving straight into the "talk"--from desires and boundaries to intimacy and emotional needs. 49% of Indian Singles say it's important to be clear about sexual desires from the start.

Whether it's chatting about compatibility on a first date or laying it all out on social media, this trend is about embracing vulnerability. Singles are proving that honesty isn't just the best policy; it's the sexiest one too with 50% confirming that openly discussing preferences reflects emotional maturity.

FRIENDSHIP BEFORE ROMANCE- Friendzone to Build Love

Who says the friendzone is a dead end? For 2025, it's the ultimate launching pad for meaningful relationships. Singles are focusing on building deep friendships before romance--84% say friendship is just as important as love in a romantic relationship. By ditching the pressure of whirlwind dating, this trend brings back authenticity and 56% of Indian Singles place friendship as the most important factor in a relationship.

UNRUSHED DATING- The Art of Taking your Time in a World that Moves Too Fast

2025 will see Singles embracing a more relaxed approach to dating. Rather than diving into the deep end right away 80% of Singles prefer not to rush into proposing a date to their Crush, adopting a "slow dating" philosophy. Singles are enjoying the process of getting to know someone before labelling them or moving too fast. 86% of happners carefully review their Crush's interests and values before making a move -- letting emotions grow at their own pace, without the pressure to "move things along."

Karima Ben Abdelmalek, CEO and President of happn adds, "India has become one of the most exciting and dynamic countries for happn, with remarkable growth in 2024. The survey and happn's data speaks for itself and for us, this signals a major shift in how people approach dating, and we are proud to be a part of it. At happn, we are dedicated to making dating more real and enriching for Indian Singles, creating a space where true connections can flourish. Looking ahead, the 2025 trend forecast signals a profound transformation in the dating landscape. Indian Singles are not just looking for chemistry; they're planning for lasting partnerships that align with shared goals and values.."

2025 is going to bring a major upgrade to dating in India. Singles are ditching the quick fixes and focusing on the long-term goals, where love is built on real conversations, meaningful connections, and a bit of fun along the way. No more rushing to "define" things--it's all about enjoying the ride, knowing what you want, and making intentional moves. Whether you're starting with friendship, taking it slow, or having the real talk, love in 2025 is set to be more honest, more exciting, and more YOU than ever before. So, grab your Crush and get ready for a year full of real-life connections!

