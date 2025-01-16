New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) witnessed about 54.8 million passengers during the year, closing 2024 on a high note, as per an official release.

This marks a notable growth of 6.3 per cent compared to calendar year (CY) 2023 and 19.41 per cent compared to pre-pandemic CY 2019.

Also Read | Australia Shocker: TikTok Influencer Poisons Her 1-Year-Old Daughter, Posts Videos on Social Media To Get Donation and Boost Followers; Arrested.

CSMIA also recorded 346,617 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), marking a 3.2 per cent increase over the previous year.

CY2024 was an outstanding year for CSMIA, marked by significant growth and key milestones in passenger traffic and operational efficiency. The airport recorded its highest single-day passenger movement on December 21, 2024, serving approximately 170,000 passengers, including 116,982 domestic and 52,800 international travellers.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Promises INR 500 LPG Cylinder, Free Ration, Electricity up to 300 Units.

December also emerged as the busiest month, with 5.05 million passengers, showcasing a 3.4 per cent growth over December 2023.

Additionally, the airport achieved a milestone with over 8,000 international ATMs in December, further strengthening its position as a global travel hub, the release added.

3 and 10 February 2024, saw CSMIA handle its highest-ever single-day ATMs for CY 2024, with 962 movements on both days, the release added.

The year also saw peak passenger movement during holiday seasons, demonstrating the Airport's ability to handle high-demand periods seamlessly.

The key traffic highlights reveal provided by CSMIA adds that Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa are the top domestic destinations, capturing 18 per cent, 11 per cent, and 7 per cent of the market share respectively.

For international travel, Dubai leads with a 16 per cent market share, followed by London and Abu Dhabi, each holding 7 per cent. In terms of regions, the Middle East dominates with 48.8 per cent of passenger travel, followed by the Asia-Pacific region at 28.2 per cent and Europe at 14.5 per cent.

CSMIA continued to enhance its network, introducing international routes to Tashkent and Almaty and domestic destinations like Deoghar, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Ayodhya, and Vijayawada, stated the release.

The airport also welcomed prominent carriers, including Nok Air, Thai Viet Jet, Salam Air, Uzbekistan Airways, and Air Astana, further cementing its status as a preferred gateway for global travel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)