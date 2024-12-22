Chandigarh, Dec 22 (PTI) The Haryana government on Sunday posted 1998-batch IPS officer Saurabh Singh as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the state's intelligence wing.

Singh, who was recently posted as Commissioner of Police, Faridabad, has now been transferred and posted as the state's CID chief.

According to a government order, Singh relieves Alok Mittal, a 1993-batch IPS officer who has been transferred as ADGP, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), replacing 1997-batch IPS officer Amitabh Dhillon.

Mittal had taken over as ADGP, CID, from Anil Kumar Rao after his superannuation on July 31, 2020.

