New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): AAP MP Malwinder Singh Kang on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the ongoing hunger strike by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, which has entered its 22nd day.

"As we are all aware, Farmers play a crucial role, and they are the backbone of the nation, and currently they are facing a number of pressing issues. Now, It has widespread distress among the farmers, the farmers' leader Sh. Jagjit Singh Dallewal, age 70, who is on hunger strike over the last 22 days. He is in critical condition, as per the doctor's report," the Lok Sabha MP said in his notice.

"I urge you to adjourn all other business of the house today and to discuss the ongoing immediate issues of our farmers in the house," he added.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on a hunger strike for the last 22 days at Khanauri Border of Haryana and Punjab for farmers' demand.

Earlier, Dallewal had refused any medical aid and said that the government should rather think about the farmer's demands.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher on Wednesday morning said that the farmers are planning to organise "bigger protests in future" and said that the announcement regarding the same will done soon.

Speaking to ANI, the farmer leader said that they will stop trains across Punjab as part of 'Rail Roko Andolan' today.

"From 12 noon to 3 pm, we will stop the trains in Punjab today. I will be in Devi Dasspura in Amritsar (participating in the protest). We invite all Punjabis to carry out 'Rail Roko' at all rail crossings and rail stations. Many singers like Guru Randhawa are supporting the protest," he said.

He also highlighted that close to 50 farmer labourers commit suicide every day.

"Reports say that in 2022, farmers bore a loss of approximately 15 lakh crore due to not getting MSP, and 8.5 lakh crore in 2023. We are getting ready for bigger protests in the future. Today or tomorrow we will announce it. Almost all tracks that cross Punjab will be jammed," Pandher added. (ANI)

