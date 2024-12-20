Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a transformer workshop in Aligarh's Sarsaul on Friday, causing panic among the public, according to the officials.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Arvind Kumar stated that two fire engines were dispatched immediately after receiving the information about the incident.

"An electrical workshop in Sarsaul which is for transformers and information about fire was received here. Two fire engines immediately reached the spot," Kumar said.

CFO further mentioned that due to the intensity of the fire, four additional fire engines were called in. A total of six vehicles are currently engaged in extinguishing the flames.

"The fire was big, hence four more vehicles were called and then more vehicles were called from other districts. At present the work of extinguishing the fire is going on with 6 vehicles. At present 70% of the fire has been controlled. The cause of the fire has not been known yet and work is going on continuously," he added.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

